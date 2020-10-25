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Freedom March - Anti-Lockdown Protest in Poland (24.10.2020)
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97 views • October 25, 2020
FREEDOM MARCH 🇵🇱🇵🇱🇵🇱✌️✌️✌️
False Pandemic 😷😷😷
WE FIGHT FOR FREEDOM ✌️✌️✌️
For seven months, as a group of people, we have been fighting what the government in Poland and governments around the world are doing in connection with the alleged pandemic.
Organizing, participating in protests, organizing actions, meetings and numerous trips around the country have already cost us many thousands of zlotys of our savings.
We are not able to finance our fight in the long term, so we ask all people of good will, for whom freedom is also at heart, to support our next steps in the fight for fundamental civil rights.
We also create independent media and channels on social networks, where we break through with the truth about the situation around us and whose development also costs a lot:
YT channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCO9assypuSFhAL5t5SWuf3w
Group on FB: https://www.facebook.com/groups/567093747262974/
Public profile on FB: https://www.facebook.com/niezalezni1/
TELEGRAMIE group: https://t.me/koronasciema
For every, even the smallest donation, we thank you from the whole heart of freedom!
Collection link: https://pomagam.pl/straznicywolnosci
False Pandemic 😷😷😷
WE FIGHT FOR FREEDOM ✌️✌️✌️
For seven months, as a group of people, we have been fighting what the government in Poland and governments around the world are doing in connection with the alleged pandemic.
Organizing, participating in protests, organizing actions, meetings and numerous trips around the country have already cost us many thousands of zlotys of our savings.
We are not able to finance our fight in the long term, so we ask all people of good will, for whom freedom is also at heart, to support our next steps in the fight for fundamental civil rights.
We also create independent media and channels on social networks, where we break through with the truth about the situation around us and whose development also costs a lot:
YT channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCO9assypuSFhAL5t5SWuf3w
Group on FB: https://www.facebook.com/groups/567093747262974/
Public profile on FB: https://www.facebook.com/niezalezni1/
TELEGRAMIE group: https://t.me/koronasciema
For every, even the smallest donation, we thank you from the whole heart of freedom!
Collection link: https://pomagam.pl/straznicywolnosci
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