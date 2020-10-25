BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Freedom March - Anti-Lockdown Protest in Poland (24.10.2020)
Vigilent Citizen
Vigilent Citizen
3334 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
97 views • October 25, 2020
FREEDOM MARCH 🇵🇱🇵🇱🇵🇱✌️✌️✌️
False Pandemic 😷😷😷
WE FIGHT FOR FREEDOM ✌️✌️✌️
For seven months, as a group of people, we have been fighting what the government in Poland and governments around the world are doing in connection with the alleged pandemic.
Organizing, participating in protests, organizing actions, meetings and numerous trips around the country have already cost us many thousands of zlotys of our savings.
We are not able to finance our fight in the long term, so we ask all people of good will, for whom freedom is also at heart, to support our next steps in the fight for fundamental civil rights.
We also create independent media and channels on social networks, where we break through with the truth about the situation around us and whose development also costs a lot:
YT channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCO9assypuSFhAL5t5SWuf3w
Group on FB: https://www.facebook.com/groups/567093747262974/
Public profile on FB: https://www.facebook.com/niezalezni1/
TELEGRAMIE group: https://t.me/koronasciema
For every, even the smallest donation, we thank you from the whole heart of freedom!
Collection link: https://pomagam.pl/straznicywolnosci
Keywords
healthfreedomvaccinesbig pharmasciencecdcprotestpatriotwhopandemiclabvirussecret societybill gatesmedical tyrannydepopulation agendagovernment corruptionpolandbiowarfarecoronamedia liestruth exposedcovid 19
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Another Kinetic Attack on Iran Will Unleash Global Depression, Famine and Collapse

Another Kinetic Attack on Iran Will Unleash Global Depression, Famine and Collapse

Mike Adams
Fears of Renewed War Grow as U.S. and Israel Reportedly Eye Iran Strikes

Fears of Renewed War Grow as U.S. and Israel Reportedly Eye Iran Strikes

Garrison Vance
U.S. Judge Orders Meta to Pay $25 Billion Following Cambridge Analytica Privacy Violations

U.S. Judge Orders Meta to Pay $25 Billion Following Cambridge Analytica Privacy Violations

Chase Codewell
Trump Merchandise Stores Shut Down Across U.S. Amid 90% Sales Decline

Trump Merchandise Stores Shut Down Across U.S. Amid 90% Sales Decline

Edison Reed
UN Food Agency Cuts Gaza Aid by One-Third Amid Funding Shortages

UN Food Agency Cuts Gaza Aid by One-Third Amid Funding Shortages

Coco Somers
AI Boom and Geopolitical Tensions Threaten Global Metals Supply, Wood Mackenzie Warns

AI Boom and Geopolitical Tensions Threaten Global Metals Supply, Wood Mackenzie Warns

Edison Reed
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy