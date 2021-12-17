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Katy Perry and the Awakening of Ishtar into the Age of LEO | THETA Drop Symbolism in the Final Countdown to Reset of HISTORY
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62 views • December 17, 2021
#BatmanYEARTWO #VCipher #SpaceAliensOrBust2021 #AgeOfLeo #CalendarRESET #OZ #KatyPerry
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Twitter: https://twitter.com/santorin_ben
Steam: https://steamcommunity.com/id/Skullcap_SaVant/
Telegram: https://t.me/V_Cipher_Community
Primer Playlists -
2020 Year Zero: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0DhsT73E9yR-NT60uC9xKdlB4
Earth Grid Control Network: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0Dhv7alvpD56D-sVxysz0z48d
Resources -
Katy Perry Theta Drop: https://katy.thetadrop.com/
Gigi Young Katy Perry Performance Analysis: https://gigiyoung.com/the-lion-goddess-katy-perrys-super-bowl-performance/
Through the Looking Glass Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Through_the_Looking-Glass
Red Door Symbolism: https://www.sinaarchitecturaldesign.com/2018/10/the-symbolism-of-a-red-front-door/
Mirror Symbolism: https://symbolreader.net/2015/12/23/in-the-crystalline-maze-symbolism-of-the-mirror/
Ishtar and the Planet Venus: https://www.britannica.com/place/Ishtar-Terra
Mirror and Portals on Mayan Ceramics (paper): https://stars.library.ucf.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=7701&;context=etd
Rey and the Mirror in Cave (Star Wars) Scene: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BdSIngO0ivk
Mirror Cave Scene Wiki: https://disney.fandom.com/wiki/Mirror_Cave
Biden Talking about Satchel Paige: https://www.reuters.com/article/factcheck-biden-satchel/fact-check-biden-goes-viral-with-muddled-reference-to-1920s-negro-leagues-playersatchel-paige-idUSL1N2S321R
Home Plate on Mars (plateau): https://kjzz.org/content/414047/mars-site-nasa-scientists-used-obscure-baseball-history-cover-their-bases
Matrix Resurrections (new trailer): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nNpvWBuTfrc
TerraMar Project Article: https://www.treehugger.com/terramar-project-launches-to-celebrate-and-protect-the-worlds-oceans-4862102
TerraMar TedTalk (Ghislaine Maxwell): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3pUzcRORDIg
World Ocean Initiative: https://ocean.economist.com/
Dark Journalist X Series Episode #115: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5Wg_dLT6vDY
Sealab 2021 Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sealab_2021
Bioshock Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/BioShock
Bioshock Infinite Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/BioShock_Infinite
Buccaneers Vax Status as of September (article mention): https://www.nfl.com/news/tom-brady-reveals-he-contracted-covid-19-after-bucs-super-bowl-lv-championship-b
Tom Brady "No Comment" on Aaron Rodgers Vax Status: https://www.si.com/nfl/2021/11/09/tom-brady-not-commenting-aaron-rodgers-vaccination-status
Antonio Brown Fakes Vax Card: https://www.tampabay.com/sports/bucs/2021/11/18/bucs-antonio-brown-accused-of-obtaining-fake-vaccine-card/
Robert Sepehr Vortex Math / Free Energy Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1bqYMMbVv0Y
Robert Sepehr Aryan "Red" Empire (Templers vs Templars): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AZqjhxIApj4
Elon Musk Sells $963m in Tesla Stock: https://www.cnbc.com/2021/12/10/elon-musk-sells-another-963-million-of-tesla-stock.html
"Red October" Submarine Limbs Home (SN 22): https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/severely-damaged-us-nuclear-sub-seen-first-time-october-collision
October 1 "Red October" White House: https://t.me/thephoenixenigmachat/65456?single
Clif High "Doubt" Mention: https://www.bitchute.com/video/kKOLTh4bLv1T/
Clif High "X Steganography" Mention: https://www.bitchute.com/video/BAHfVcUY7fs6/
Reggie Middleton Granted US Patents for Veri / DeFi: https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2021-12-08/united-states-joins-japan-granting-reggie-middleton-most-significant-protection
Evergrande Collapse on 12/12: https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/evergrande-has-finally-defaulted-heres-what-happens-next
Star Wars Eclipse - video game trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4cJpiOPKH14
Dune Spice Wars - video game trailer *OCTOGON not HEXAGON like i mentioned in video): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5mz_hPMU3gQ
BTC Donation Address: bc1qhsd489plk2jhs39ald52ev39tvxsn9fkcksuer
PayPal Donation Link: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=YMQHDTJ48AMC8
Clubhouse: @skullcap_savant
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/Skullcap_SaVant
Theta.TV: https://www.theta.tv/skullcapsavant
YouTube: https://youtube.com/c/SkullcapSaVant
D-Live: https://dlive.tv/Skullcap_SaVant
Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/skullcap_savant
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/vKkPZDTyoaFv/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/skullcapsavant
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-569413
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Skullcap_SaVant
Flote: https://flote.app/SkullcapSaVant
Medium: https://medium.com/@skullcap-savant
Discord (Public/Lurking): discord.gg/VrmCvmk4e9
Discord (Patreon/Active): https://www.patreon.com/join/Skullcap_SaVant/checkout?rid=6091453
Gab: https://gab.com/Skullcap_SaVant
Twitter: https://twitter.com/santorin_ben
Steam: https://steamcommunity.com/id/Skullcap_SaVant/
Telegram: https://t.me/V_Cipher_Community
Primer Playlists -
2020 Year Zero: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0DhsT73E9yR-NT60uC9xKdlB4
Earth Grid Control Network: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0Dhv7alvpD56D-sVxysz0z48d
Resources -
Katy Perry Theta Drop: https://katy.thetadrop.com/
Gigi Young Katy Perry Performance Analysis: https://gigiyoung.com/the-lion-goddess-katy-perrys-super-bowl-performance/
Through the Looking Glass Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Through_the_Looking-Glass
Red Door Symbolism: https://www.sinaarchitecturaldesign.com/2018/10/the-symbolism-of-a-red-front-door/
Mirror Symbolism: https://symbolreader.net/2015/12/23/in-the-crystalline-maze-symbolism-of-the-mirror/
Ishtar and the Planet Venus: https://www.britannica.com/place/Ishtar-Terra
Mirror and Portals on Mayan Ceramics (paper): https://stars.library.ucf.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=7701&;context=etd
Rey and the Mirror in Cave (Star Wars) Scene: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BdSIngO0ivk
Mirror Cave Scene Wiki: https://disney.fandom.com/wiki/Mirror_Cave
Biden Talking about Satchel Paige: https://www.reuters.com/article/factcheck-biden-satchel/fact-check-biden-goes-viral-with-muddled-reference-to-1920s-negro-leagues-playersatchel-paige-idUSL1N2S321R
Home Plate on Mars (plateau): https://kjzz.org/content/414047/mars-site-nasa-scientists-used-obscure-baseball-history-cover-their-bases
Matrix Resurrections (new trailer): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nNpvWBuTfrc
TerraMar Project Article: https://www.treehugger.com/terramar-project-launches-to-celebrate-and-protect-the-worlds-oceans-4862102
TerraMar TedTalk (Ghislaine Maxwell): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3pUzcRORDIg
World Ocean Initiative: https://ocean.economist.com/
Dark Journalist X Series Episode #115: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5Wg_dLT6vDY
Sealab 2021 Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sealab_2021
Bioshock Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/BioShock
Bioshock Infinite Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/BioShock_Infinite
Buccaneers Vax Status as of September (article mention): https://www.nfl.com/news/tom-brady-reveals-he-contracted-covid-19-after-bucs-super-bowl-lv-championship-b
Tom Brady "No Comment" on Aaron Rodgers Vax Status: https://www.si.com/nfl/2021/11/09/tom-brady-not-commenting-aaron-rodgers-vaccination-status
Antonio Brown Fakes Vax Card: https://www.tampabay.com/sports/bucs/2021/11/18/bucs-antonio-brown-accused-of-obtaining-fake-vaccine-card/
Robert Sepehr Vortex Math / Free Energy Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1bqYMMbVv0Y
Robert Sepehr Aryan "Red" Empire (Templers vs Templars): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AZqjhxIApj4
Elon Musk Sells $963m in Tesla Stock: https://www.cnbc.com/2021/12/10/elon-musk-sells-another-963-million-of-tesla-stock.html
"Red October" Submarine Limbs Home (SN 22): https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/severely-damaged-us-nuclear-sub-seen-first-time-october-collision
October 1 "Red October" White House: https://t.me/thephoenixenigmachat/65456?single
Clif High "Doubt" Mention: https://www.bitchute.com/video/kKOLTh4bLv1T/
Clif High "X Steganography" Mention: https://www.bitchute.com/video/BAHfVcUY7fs6/
Reggie Middleton Granted US Patents for Veri / DeFi: https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2021-12-08/united-states-joins-japan-granting-reggie-middleton-most-significant-protection
Evergrande Collapse on 12/12: https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/evergrande-has-finally-defaulted-heres-what-happens-next
Star Wars Eclipse - video game trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4cJpiOPKH14
Dune Spice Wars - video game trailer *OCTOGON not HEXAGON like i mentioned in video): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5mz_hPMU3gQ
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