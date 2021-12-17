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Katy Perry and the Awakening of Ishtar into the Age of LEO | THETA Drop Symbolism in the Final Countdown to Reset of HISTORY
Skullcap SaVant
Skullcap SaVant
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62 views • December 17, 2021
#BatmanYEARTWO #VCipher #SpaceAliensOrBust2021 #AgeOfLeo #CalendarRESET #OZ #KatyPerry

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Primer Playlists -

2020 Year Zero: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0DhsT73E9yR-NT60uC9xKdlB4

Earth Grid Control Network: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0Dhv7alvpD56D-sVxysz0z48d


Resources -

Katy Perry Theta Drop: https://katy.thetadrop.com/

Gigi Young Katy Perry Performance Analysis: https://gigiyoung.com/the-lion-goddess-katy-perrys-super-bowl-performance/

Through the Looking Glass Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Through_the_Looking-Glass

Red Door Symbolism: https://www.sinaarchitecturaldesign.com/2018/10/the-symbolism-of-a-red-front-door/

Mirror Symbolism: https://symbolreader.net/2015/12/23/in-the-crystalline-maze-symbolism-of-the-mirror/

Ishtar and the Planet Venus: https://www.britannica.com/place/Ishtar-Terra

Mirror and Portals on Mayan Ceramics (paper): https://stars.library.ucf.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=7701&;context=etd

Rey and the Mirror in Cave (Star Wars) Scene: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BdSIngO0ivk

Mirror Cave Scene Wiki: https://disney.fandom.com/wiki/Mirror_Cave

Biden Talking about Satchel Paige: https://www.reuters.com/article/factcheck-biden-satchel/fact-check-biden-goes-viral-with-muddled-reference-to-1920s-negro-leagues-playersatchel-paige-idUSL1N2S321R

Home Plate on Mars (plateau): https://kjzz.org/content/414047/mars-site-nasa-scientists-used-obscure-baseball-history-cover-their-bases

Matrix Resurrections (new trailer): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nNpvWBuTfrc

TerraMar Project Article: https://www.treehugger.com/terramar-project-launches-to-celebrate-and-protect-the-worlds-oceans-4862102

TerraMar TedTalk (Ghislaine Maxwell): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3pUzcRORDIg

World Ocean Initiative: https://ocean.economist.com/

Dark Journalist X Series Episode #115: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5Wg_dLT6vDY

Sealab 2021 Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sealab_2021

Bioshock Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/BioShock

Bioshock Infinite Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/BioShock_Infinite

Buccaneers Vax Status as of September (article mention): https://www.nfl.com/news/tom-brady-reveals-he-contracted-covid-19-after-bucs-super-bowl-lv-championship-b

Tom Brady "No Comment" on Aaron Rodgers Vax Status: https://www.si.com/nfl/2021/11/09/tom-brady-not-commenting-aaron-rodgers-vaccination-status

Antonio Brown Fakes Vax Card: https://www.tampabay.com/sports/bucs/2021/11/18/bucs-antonio-brown-accused-of-obtaining-fake-vaccine-card/

Robert Sepehr Vortex Math / Free Energy Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1bqYMMbVv0Y

Robert Sepehr Aryan "Red" Empire (Templers vs Templars): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AZqjhxIApj4

Elon Musk Sells $963m in Tesla Stock: https://www.cnbc.com/2021/12/10/elon-musk-sells-another-963-million-of-tesla-stock.html

"Red October" Submarine Limbs Home (SN 22): https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/severely-damaged-us-nuclear-sub-seen-first-time-october-collision

October 1 "Red October" White House: https://t.me/thephoenixenigmachat/65456?single

Clif High "Doubt" Mention: https://www.bitchute.com/video/kKOLTh4bLv1T/

Clif High "X Steganography" Mention: https://www.bitchute.com/video/BAHfVcUY7fs6/

Reggie Middleton Granted US Patents for Veri / DeFi: https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2021-12-08/united-states-joins-japan-granting-reggie-middleton-most-significant-protection

Evergrande Collapse on 12/12: https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/evergrande-has-finally-defaulted-heres-what-happens-next

Star Wars Eclipse - video game trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4cJpiOPKH14

Dune Spice Wars - video game trailer *OCTOGON not HEXAGON like i mentioned in video): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5mz_hPMU3gQ
Keywords
financial collapsestar warsgreat resethistory mysterytesla techsecrets revealedbitcoin resetwinter solstice resetaryan history
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