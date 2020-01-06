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Refuting Lies: Iran, War and the Constitution
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22 views • January 06, 2020
With the general public so wildly uninformed about the Constitution as ratified, coupled with a massive propaganda machine in support of the status quo, there are a lot of falsehoods floating around about what's not only going on in Iraq and Iran - but what's legal and Constitutional too. Michael Boldin goes through and refutes some of the most important.
Path to Liberty. Monday January 6, 2020
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Path to Liberty. Monday January 6, 2020
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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