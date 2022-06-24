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Dr. Rima Laibow - DEVASTATING! 90% of the Global Population Will Die - Globalist Agenda
High Hopes
High Hopes
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540 views • June 24, 2022

Maria Zeee.Dr. Rima Laibow is the doctor who blew the whistle to Alex Jones and Jesse Ventura in 2009, advising there would be a future pandemic where the globalists would depopulate the world by 90% through vaccines.


In this interview, she shares the devastating reality with us of how this will be achieved if we keep going down this path, that it may already be too late for many, and what else they have planned for mankind based on her intel and research.


The original footage of Dr. Rima blowing the whistle can be found via this link:


https://zeeemedia.com/interview/conspiracy-theory-doctor-exposed-globalist-plan-for-un-directed-depopulation/


Dr. Rima's website and Podcast can be found here:

http://www.opensourcetruth.com/

http://www.opensourcetruth.com/ost-podcast/

https://rumble.com/c/c-905913


If you would like to support Zeee Media to continue getting the truth out to more people, you can donate via this link:


https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=48KZT6SYT2R44


Website:


https://www.zeeemedia.com


Uncensored on Telegram:


https://t.me/zeeemedia


Dr. Zelenko has saved thousands of lives through his Z-Stack protocol, and has recently launched Z-DTox which he advises will help prevent blood clots, and help protect those with a compromised immune system, including those who have been vaccinated.


To order Dr. Zelenko's products today, visit the below link, and use referral code MARIAZEEE for 5% off your order:


https://zstacklife.com/?ref=MARIAZEEE


To prepare you and your household for food shortages, access survival supplies and more, visit our partner Survival Supplies Australia via the link below:


https://www.survivalsuppliesaustralia.com.au/?b7=zeeemedia



Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v197ohr-dr.-rima-laibow-devastating-90-of-the-global-population-will-die-globalist-.html


Keywords
healthalex jonesglobalistgenocidenew world orderglobalmedicinepopulationdeathsjesse venturadevastatingdr rima laibowgreat resetmaria zee
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