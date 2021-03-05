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See the SPLC's 'Leaked Footage' of Alex Jones 'Hating Trump' in This Documentary
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300 views • March 05, 2021
Alex Jones shows the footage the SPLC is claiming as 'leaked' confirmation that Alex Jones hates Trump. The footage was taken from a documentary that has been sold in the Infowars store for quite some time. Get your copy here: https://banthis.tv/watch?id=60416eb1ceffc02cd17fd0aa
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