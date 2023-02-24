Reporter Labeled Aggressive For Asking Mayor Pete Questions On Ohio Disaster

TP USA reporter Savanah Hernandez attempted to ask Mayor Pete questions
on his slow response to the East Palestine Toxic waster disaster. In the
first video he ducks out an his press secretary says she will answer
questions off camera and that asking questions on camera is aggressive.
Like the Washington ComPost says Democracy Dies in Darkness.
