Reporter Labeled Aggressive For Asking Mayor Pete Questions On Ohio Disaster
Published Yesterday |

TP USA reporter Savanah Hernandez attempted to ask Mayor Pete questions on his slow response to the East Palestine Toxic waster disaster. In the first video he ducks out an his press secretary says she will answer questions off camera and that asking questions on camera is aggressive. Like the Washington ComPost says Democracy Dies in Darkness.

healthcurrent eventspoliticsculture

