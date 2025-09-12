© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Turning the Tide 911 Justice in 2025 - Day 2 with Tucker Carlson Dennis Kucinich and More
Redacted
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_yBc8lXToTc
Turning the Tide: 9/11 Justice in 2025 — Day 2 with Tucker Carlson, Dennis Kucinich and More
Three days of talks and remembrance marking the 24th anniversary of 9/11, broadcast live and archived on Redacted.
5:00 – 5:10 PM: Clayton Morris and Tucker Carlson, “Live Broadcast Introduction and Conversation with Tucker Carlson”
5:10 – 5:30 PM: Jason Bermas and Special Guests, “Remembrances and Prayers”
5:30 – 6:00 PM: Matt Campbell, brother of Geoff Campbell, “Justice for Geoff: The Battle to Reopen His Inquest”
6:00 – 6:10 PM: Bob McIlvaine, father of Bobby McIlvaine, “My Journey for Truth” (via livestream)
6:10 – 6:25 PM: Bill Brinnier, best friend of Frank De Martini, “What Searching for the Truth of 9/11 Means to Me”
6:25 – 6:50 PM: Erik Lawyer, “Firefighters Call for a New 9/11 Investigation”
6:50 – 7:05 PM: Mick Harrison, Esq., “9/11 Lawsuits: History, Assessment, and Prognosis”
7:05 – 7:15 PM: Barbara Honegger, “Making History by Officializing the 9/11 Facts”
7:15 – 7:45 PM: BREAK
7:45 – 8:00 PM: Remarks by Emcee Jason Bermas
8:00 – 8:30 PM: Elizabeth Murray, “The Day the World Was Deceived: A CIA Insider’s 9/11 Story”
8:30 – 9:00 PM: Former US Rep. Curt Weldon, “BOX ALARM 9/11 — The Awakening”
9:00 – 9:15 PM: Lt. Col. Anthony Shaffer, “The Unanswered Questions of the 9/11 Attack: The Unexplained and Unexplored Facts”
9:15 – 9:30 PM: Remarks by Former US Rep. Dennis Kucinich
9:30 – 10:00 PM: Remarks by John Kiriakou, former CIA officer