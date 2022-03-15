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They Are Trying to "ERASE" this Video From The Internet!
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1971 views • March 15, 2022
CrossContaminated: People will never change until they’re homeless and starving in the streets but at that point will not have the energy to fight. The crazy thing is that there’s a way to work towards fixing this but we’re so comfortable in our luxuries and bought into their plans by over consuming for one and made these monsters into what they are today.
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