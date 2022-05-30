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78% of babies died in trial and Pfizer tried to hide it.
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446 views • May 30, 2022
Dr. Naomi Wolf: 78% of babies in trial died and Pfizer tried to hide it.
The catastrophic risks of Pfizer’s vaccine to unborn babies and the pregnant women
“This is a global, baby die-off”
@childcovidvaccineinjuriesuk on Telegram.
See full interview here ~ https://rumble.com/v16prqz-tipping-point-the-risks-of-pfizers-vaccine-to-unborn-babies.html
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Nothing Can Stop The Great Awakening Of Humanity.
The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.
All rights reserved.
The catastrophic risks of Pfizer’s vaccine to unborn babies and the pregnant women
“This is a global, baby die-off”
@childcovidvaccineinjuriesuk on Telegram.
See full interview here ~ https://rumble.com/v16prqz-tipping-point-the-risks-of-pfizers-vaccine-to-unborn-babies.html
Join Roobs Flyers ~
Telegram - https://t.me/RoobsFlyers
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/roobs-flyers/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08
Odysee - https://odysee.com/@roobsflyers:0
Rumble - https://rumble.com/user/Roobs
Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers
Twitter - https://twitter.com/RegusReubens
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/regus.reubens/
Website - roobsflyers.com/
Email - [email protected]
Subscribe to our magazine here - https://roobsflyers.com/roobs-flyers-magazine
Thanks for watching.
Nothing Can Stop The Great Awakening Of Humanity.
The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.
All rights reserved.
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