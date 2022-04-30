Miles Guo: This is not a political infighting, it’s indeed the “political movement,” which has never been stopped since the establishment of the Chinese Communist Party

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4/29/2022 Miles Guo’s GETTR: Liao Guoxun, the mayor of Tianjin, was executed; a bunch of people got arrested this morning, including those who worked at the Ministry of Railways, Customs Office, Wang Qishan’s buddies at PBOC, and HNA personnels; this is not a political infighting, it’s indeed the “political movement,” which has never been stopped since the establishment of the Chinese Communist Party