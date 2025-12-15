BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
'They’re murdering tens of thousands & harvesting organs' - Tucker Carlson torches Canada’s MAID, with Matt Walsh
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1340 followers
179 views • 23 hours ago

'They’re murdering tens of thousands' — Carlson torches Canada’s MAID

💬 "And by the way, under the MAID program, they’re harvesting the organs from the Canadians they killed,” Tucker Carlson slammed Canadian government in an interview with Matt Walsh.

💀 Canada legalized MAID nationwide in 2016 and significantly expanded eligibility in 2021. The law no longer requires that a person’s death be imminent. The government plans further expansion after 2027.

Adding:

Trump to declare fentanyl a ‘weapon of mass destruction’ — and the target list is obvious

💬 “Deadly fentanyl flooding into our country,” Trump said as he announced an executive order formally classifying fentanyl as a weapon of mass destruction. “No bomb does what this is doing,” he added, claiming 200,000–300,000 deaths a year.

Labeling a drug a WMD isn’t just rhetoric — it’s escalation. Washington has used that playbook before. And once something becomes a “WMD,” sanctions, blockades, and “preventive action” tend to follow.

Last month, the US State Department designated Cartel de los Soles as a Foreign Terrorist Organization. Secretary of State Marco Rubio described it as being “headed by Nicolás Maduro” and accused it of trafficking drugs “into the United States and Europe.”

Trump has previously accused China of “sending fentanyl” to the US.

politicseventscurrent
