I Am Persuaded Morning Manna Mar 26 2025 Romans 8 35 39

Rick and Doc wrap up Romans Chapter 8 with an encouraging, spirit-filled lesson on the unbreakable bond between believers and the love of Christ. They explore how no form of tribulation, persecution, or even death can separate us from God's love. The message underscores our eternal security in Christ, the triumph of God’s love through every trial, and the believer’s identity as "more than conquerors."
Topics Covered
Paul's rhetorical question on separation from Christ’s love
The believer's eternal security through trials and suffering
What it means to be "more than conquerors"
Present and future troubles bowing to God’s authority
God's love in the highest heights and deepest depths
Paul's personal conviction and persuasive faith through hardship
Encouragement to stand firm, stay persuaded, and glorify God in suffering
Scripture References
Romans 8:35 – “Who shall separate us from the love of Christ?”
Romans 8:36 – “For thy sake we are killed all the day long; we are accounted as sheep for the slaughter.”
Romans 8:37 – “Nay, in all these things we are more than conquerors through him that loved us.”
Romans 8:38 – “For I am persuaded, that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor powers...”
Romans 8:39 – “Nor height, nor depth, nor any other creature, shall be able to separate us from the love of God...”
Psalm 44:22 – “Yea, for thy sake are we killed all the day long; we are counted as sheep for the slaughter.”
Here is a summary of the key points from each speaker in the transcript:
Dr. Burkhart:
- Explained the meaning of the phrase "sheep for the slaughter" - it refers to believers being vulnerable yet trusting, while the enemy is violent.
- Emphasized that even in the face of persecution and trials, believers are "more than conquerors" through Christ's love.
- Noted that the attacks on the church go on "all day long" worldwide, but believers can have confidence that God will ultimately defeat their foes.
- Encouraged standing firm on God's word, as the ground around the "rock" of faith will eventually shift to conform to God's will.
Rick:
- Emphasized the importance of having confidence in God's unbreakable love and the assurance that nothing can separate believers from it.
- Explained that tribulation, distress, persecution, and other trials cannot sever the bond between believers and God's love.
- Shared a personal story of comforting two fearful airplane passengers with the truth of Romans 8:38-39.
- Noted that neither the heights nor the depths can separate us from God's love, as His reach and protection span all.
- Encouraged not allowing any fear to enter one's life, as God's sovereignty and authority will cause all things to bend and bow to Him.
Overall, the key points center around the unbreakable, eternal nature of God's love for believers, which enables them to be "more than conquerors" through any trial or tribulation they may face.
Summary:
This transcript covers a Bible study discussion on Romans 8:35-39, where the speaker explores the theme of God's unbreakable love for believers. The key points are:
Nothing can separate believers from the love of Christ - not tribulation, distress, persecution, famine, nakedness, peril, or sword. God's love holds believers firmly.
Believers are "more than conquerors" through Christ's love. Trials and troubles may come, but they cannot defeat those who trust in God's love.
The speaker emphasizes that God's love is eternal and unchanging. Neither death, life, angels, powers, nor any other force can separate believers from God's love in Christ.
Personal stories are shared to illustrate how this truth can provide comfort and assurance, even in the most difficult circumstances.
The discussion concludes by transitioning to the upcoming study in Romans 9, which will explore the relationship between the Jewish people and the gospel.
Throughout the lesson, the speaker encourages the listeners to stand firm in their faith, lean on God's love, and find confidence that nothing can overcome the eternal bond between believers and their loving Heavenly Father.