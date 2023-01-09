Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
India will not invite Ukrainian president to upcoming G20 summit
34 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published Yesterday |
Donate

RT


January 9, 2023


While the US keeps trying to pull India over to its side regarding the conflict in Ukraine, New Delhi has stated many times that it doesn't want to take sides. The country has just assumed the chairmanship of the G20, and has opposed President Zelensky's desire to attend the summit in September.


------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative.

Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RTnews

Follow us on Telegram: t.me/rtnews

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RT_com


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v24l02a-india-will-not-invite-ukrainian-president-to-upcoming-g20-summit.html


Keywords
current eventspoliticspresidentrussiaunited statesg20ukraineindiasummitnot invitedzelensky

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket