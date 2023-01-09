India will not invite Ukrainian president to upcoming G20 summit

RT





January 9, 2023





While the US keeps trying to pull India over to its side regarding the conflict in Ukraine, New Delhi has stated many times that it doesn't want to take sides. The country has just assumed the chairmanship of the G20, and has opposed President Zelensky's desire to attend the summit in September.





