RT
January 9, 2023
While the US keeps trying to pull India over to its side regarding the conflict in Ukraine, New Delhi has stated many times that it doesn't want to take sides. The country has just assumed the chairmanship of the G20, and has opposed President Zelensky's desire to attend the summit in September.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative.
Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RTnews
Follow us on Telegram: t.me/rtnews
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RT_com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v24l02a-india-will-not-invite-ukrainian-president-to-upcoming-g20-summit.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.