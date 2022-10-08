Stop The 2nd Holocaust

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Dr. Jane Ruby Show
October 7, 2022
On today’s Dr. Jane Ruby Show, Dr. Jane speaks with Scott Schara, father of Grace Schara who was murdered last year in a Wisconsin hospital for being an unvaccinated young woman, but who now is teaming up with Nazi Holocaust survivor, Vera Schara to warn the world of this 2nd global holocaust; the murder of innocents on earth and against what God has brought forward to life; the warnings are clear: masks for dehumanization; lockdowns to prevent resistance; and forced medical procedures not only without consent…but over the protest of patients and families. Be careful…if you do not help to stop this now, there will be no one to stand up when they come for you. This is the Dr Jane Ruby Show and you’re about to enter truth in medicine.
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