Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Stop The 2nd Holocaust
240 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published a month ago |
Donate

Dr. Jane Ruby Show


October 7, 2022


On today’s Dr. Jane Ruby Show, Dr. Jane speaks with Scott Schara, father of Grace Schara who was murdered last year in a Wisconsin hospital for being an unvaccinated young woman, but who now is teaming up with Nazi Holocaust survivor, Vera Schara to warn the world of this 2nd global holocaust; the murder of innocents on earth and against what God has brought forward to life; the warnings are clear: masks for dehumanization; lockdowns to prevent resistance; and forced medical procedures not only without consent…but over the protest of patients and families. Be careful…if you do not help to stop this now, there will be no one to stand up when they come for you. This is the Dr Jane Ruby Show and you’re about to enter truth in medicine.


Learn how you can protect your retirement savings with GOLDCO: http://goldco.com/drjaneruby


Be happy, eat paleo. Indulge, but stay healthy, check out Earth Echo Foods:https://shop.earthechofoods.com/dr-jane


Trouble sleeping? Stressful world overcoming you? Try Magnesium Breakthrough:


https://magbreakthrough.com/ruby


https://www.MyPillow.com/ (Promo Code: Ruby for up to 66% off)


http://ZStackLife.com/ (Promo Code: Ruby)


Make Air Great Again: http://FiltersSuck.com/ (Promo Code: Ruby)


Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user:

https://redvoicemedia.net/ruby


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1n1502-live-7pm-stop-the-2nd-holocaust.html


Keywords
healthresistancemedicineprotestsunvaccinatedstand upmaskswisconsindehumanizationwithout consentlockdownstruth in medicineforced medical proceduresgrace scharadr jane rubydr rubydr janehospital murderscott schara2nd holocaustsecond holocaustnazi holocaust survivorvera schara

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket