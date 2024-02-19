Red Flags and Malicious Behaviors of a Narcissist and Protection Strategies - Mary Heiser

Mary Heiser was married for over 30 years to a man who displayed many behaviors consistent with someone who is a “malignant narcissist.” She returned home one day after serving for Operation Christmas Child, and discovered her husband was gone. He had taken all his personal items, her personal treasures, important documents, and financial records. Mary began to realize she had been mentally, emotionally, and financially abused and controlled for most of the marriage and then discarded. She describes five malicious behaviors that can help others identify if they are living with or dealing with a narcissist and how to recognize the “red flags.” Several strategies to protect themselves, including keeping a close eye on all financial issues and accounts are also discussed.
TAKEAWAYS
Spiritual warfare in the home is a clear and evident facet in these types of relationships as narcissism is mostly about self glorification
You can expect to be devalued, blamed, lied to and instilled with fear, so it’s imperative you have a solid relationship with the Lord
One of Mary’s favorite words is “thrival” - a combination of survival and thriving - finding herself again after decades of narcissistic abuse
Forgiveness is possible and necessary for “thrival” to happen but cannot be done without strength that only Jesus Christ can provide
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/3WgANmo
Mary Heiser’s Email: [email protected]
📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY
RogersHood Apothecary (get 10% off with code TINA):
https://www.rogershood.com/?coupon=tina
Jase Medical (get a discount with code TINA): https://bit.ly/JaseCCM
Capstone Legacy: https://capstonelegacy.org/
TruPlay (get 30% off with code Tina30): https://truplay.games/CounterCultureMom
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom
📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS
📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE
💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport
Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.