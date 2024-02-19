Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Red Flags and Malicious Behaviors of a Narcissist and Protection Strategies - Mary Heiser
channel image
Counter Culture Mom
332 Subscribers
Shop now
24 views
Published a day ago

Mary Heiser was married for over 30 years to a man who displayed many behaviors consistent with someone who is a “malignant narcissist.” She returned home one day after serving for Operation Christmas Child, and discovered her husband was gone. He had taken all his personal items, her personal treasures, important documents, and financial records. Mary began to realize she had been mentally, emotionally, and financially abused and controlled for most of the marriage and then discarded. She describes five malicious behaviors that can help others identify if they are living with or dealing with a narcissist and how to recognize the “red flags.” Several strategies to protect themselves, including keeping a close eye on all financial issues and accounts are also discussed.



TAKEAWAYS


Spiritual warfare in the home is a clear and evident facet in these types of relationships as narcissism is mostly about self glorification


You can expect to be devalued, blamed, lied to and instilled with fear, so it’s imperative you have a solid relationship with the Lord


One of Mary’s favorite words is “thrival” - a combination of survival and thriving - finding herself again after decades of narcissistic abuse


Forgiveness is possible and necessary for “thrival” to happen but cannot be done without strength that only Jesus Christ can provide



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/3WgANmo

Mary Heiser’s Email: [email protected]


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

RogersHood Apothecary (get 10% off with code TINA):

https://www.rogershood.com/?coupon=tina

Jase Medical (get a discount with code TINA): https://bit.ly/JaseCCM

Capstone Legacy: https://capstonelegacy.org/

TruPlay (get 30% off with code Tina30): https://truplay.games/CounterCultureMom


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
healthmarriagerelationshipsmentalprotectionmaliciousspritualtina griffincounter culture mom showmary heisernarccisistnarcissistic behavior

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket