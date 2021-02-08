Mail In Tyranny

Oregon Senator Ron Wyden has been pushing the Mail in vote scam for years. His great work has been verified by the bogus installation of Chinese puppet Joe Biden. And so, Wyden has doubled down. The Democrats have been well aware of the slippery slope of the Mail in scam for years. Maybe that’s why it is so appealing. TIME magazine arrogantly threw it in all of the faces of those that had been sufficiently beaten down by the ask no questions about Voter Fraud narrative. Proclaiming that the Silicon Valley and media establishment fortified the 2020 election "..... even though it sounds like a paranoid fever dream–a well-funded cabal of powerful people, ranging across industries and ideologies, working together behind the scenes to influence perceptions, change rules and laws, steer media coverage and control the flow of information. They were not rigging the election; they were fortifying it......Their work touched every aspect of the election. They got states to change voting systems and laws and helped secure hundreds of millions in public and private funding. They fended off voter-suppression lawsuits, recruited armies of poll workers and got millions of people to vote by mail for the first time. "