Riley Waggaman: The Only Alternative Multipolarity Offers is a Faster & Harder Digital Gulag!
Geopolitics & Empire
Geopolitics & Empire
37 views • 9 months ago

Riley Waggaman returns to give us an update on the Not-War in Ukraine and the state of things in the Russian Federation. Denazification has not occurred in Ukraine, Kiev has never been more militarized, and NATO has expanded and been galvanized even more all thanks to Putin and the Kremlin. All of Moscow's "red lines" have been crossed, none of this makes any sense. It seems more like oligarchic in-fighting. It's not clear what real alternative BRICS and multipolarity will provide since they will force-inject you and cattle tag you with Digital ID just like in the G20 West!


Websites

Edward Slavsquat Substack https://edwardslavsquat.substack.com


About Riley Waggaman

Edward Slavsquat is a moniker sometimes used by Riley Waggaman, an American writer and journalist who has lived in Russia for close to a decade.


He has contributed to many websites, including Anti-Empire, Russian Faith, Brownstone Institute, Unlimited Hangout, and Geopolitics & Empire. He worked for Press TV, Russia Insider, and RT before going solo.


*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)

Keywords
russiaputinukrainenatobricsdigital iddigital identitycbdcsmultipolarmultipolarity
