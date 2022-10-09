FLASHBACK: TORTURE IS BAD

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The Corbett Report
corbettreport
SHOW NOTES AND DOWNLOAD: https://www.corbettreport.com/flashback-torture/
FROM 2008: Extraordinary rendition is a euphemism for a CIA program to kidnap people and fly them to secret prisons around the world for torture. We are being told this is a good thing.