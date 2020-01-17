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The Secrets of Language: Homeschool lesson
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14 views • January 17, 2020
Shalom (Peace) Love and Light to all. In this #Homeschool Episode will be diving into the the secrets of language. Looking into the Language of Creation and the deception of the English language.
For a deeper looking into "The of Language of Creation please click the link https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=1P1C9wOt4z8
What are the benefits of relearning the Language of Creation and just how ingrained is this language already innately in us?
Our son Wahaya takes his Creation Language vocabulary quiz.
Stay tuned for another informative Kingdom Bound Nomad, SSM Lesson.
All praises to the Most High power who is the only one true Creator of all creation both seen and unseen. Shout out to the 12 tribes of Yashar'AL who are scattered to the four corners of the Earth!
As you may or may not know our family ministry has been living out the commands of the Messiah (Christ) as laid out in scripture; Luke 14:25-35, and all its surrounding precepts.
We have been able to not just survive by faith without guaranteed income going on 2 years this September 2019, but we have become truly Holy, (Set-Apart) as the Father tells all of his children to do in
Mind, (The Word)
Body, (Diet of Life) and
Soul (Contracted to Father's Kingdom only and Not Satan's System).
We remain fully dedicated to our mission of waking up the Lost Sheep of true Yisrael and being a guiding light to all others.
With much righteous success we have managed to lawfully homeschool our 12 year old son Wahaya and our 7 year old daughter Yahkala for the last 3 years now. Raising them under the Father's commands of #Life. We have been blessed to do all of this while living in our 31 foot RV / Ministry vehicle full-time.
Although things are not always easy and challenges are apart enduring to the end. Through it all we have grown stronger, more discipline, resilient, closer as a righteous family, and have obtained the kind of faith that is only gained by experiencing the devine protection, favor, knowledge, peace, and joy of the Creator's unfailing hand all the way!
As the scriptures says; you know a good tree by its fruits of the spirit and not by the vain fruits of materialism.
(Matthew 7:17)
Though we may lack worldly wealth or "popular status" we are rich in Faith, Love, Wisdom, Knowledge, Peace, and Joy.
We walk in the Father's true laws of life, Commandments, Holy days and last but not at all least...; the Command of Christ Luke 14:33-35 🔑 as prescribed for all those who would call themselves a follower, believer, or a disciple of the Messiah.
All praises and glory to Father and his Son! Also a big thanks to the truly faithful ones like yourself. 🙌
As a reminder we do not receive a weekly or biweekly Corporate / Government or Tithes check to do this.
We rely on biblical street preachings, food fundraisers, and truly faithful donors that help bless and support our basic NEEDS and the NEEDS of the Ministry.
As Bible students and teachers we should be well aware as commandment keepers;
Faith is the official💰currency💰 of the Father. (Hebrews 11:6), (Genesis 12:1-4), (Luke 14:33-35)
Material WANTS / WORRIES and most technological conveniences are of the Gentiles. (Matthew 6:30-32)
(Worldly Minded).
75% of all our proceeds go to basic NEEDS. As the scripture says; it is commanded if we preach the gospel we should also get our living from the Gospel. (1 Corinthians 9:14)
NEW UPDATE:📝📢
We have newly formed and established Kingdom Bound Nomads, SSM as a
🔑 Private Ministry / Tribe 🔑and not a 🚫public 501c3🚫 Church or Non-profit
(Big Difference!)
As of April 2019 we lawfully established and are now recognized as a 🔑private🔑 non-profit Ministry / Tribe who is fully tax-exempt and able to receive donations of ANY kind that are tax deductible if the donor would like to receive a deduction.
Please, we encourage you to continue to follow our page. We encourage you to #like, #share, #support
Or
#donate a one time donation or a monthly donation of just $1, $5, or $10 monthly. Whatever the Father places on your heart!!! We appreciate your love and support!!!
Donate option 1. PayPal
www.paypal.me/kingdomboundnomads
Donate option 2. CashApp
$kingdomboundnomads
Also, if you have any questions on
1. Alternative / Off-Grid living
2. How to start your own Private Ministry
3. Lawfully reclaiming your Nationality
3. Homeschooling
4. Higher Spiritual Development
5. Marriage Counseling
6. Our scriptural understanding
7. The Creator's True Calendar
8. Plant Based dishes / Vegan recipes
Any questions in general. Please, feel free to reach out family!
Thanks again for your support from our family to yours!
Living and Walking as Christ, this is the scriptural based command and walk we call "The Blameless Application of Christ Consciousness".
Tharakazayah and Family, aka
Kingdom Bound Nomads, SSM
All praises to the Heavenly Father and his only begotten Son!
Donate option One. PayPal.
www.paypal.me/kingdomboundnoma
For a deeper looking into "The of Language of Creation please click the link https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=1P1C9wOt4z8
What are the benefits of relearning the Language of Creation and just how ingrained is this language already innately in us?
Our son Wahaya takes his Creation Language vocabulary quiz.
Stay tuned for another informative Kingdom Bound Nomad, SSM Lesson.
All praises to the Most High power who is the only one true Creator of all creation both seen and unseen. Shout out to the 12 tribes of Yashar'AL who are scattered to the four corners of the Earth!
As you may or may not know our family ministry has been living out the commands of the Messiah (Christ) as laid out in scripture; Luke 14:25-35, and all its surrounding precepts.
We have been able to not just survive by faith without guaranteed income going on 2 years this September 2019, but we have become truly Holy, (Set-Apart) as the Father tells all of his children to do in
Mind, (The Word)
Body, (Diet of Life) and
Soul (Contracted to Father's Kingdom only and Not Satan's System).
We remain fully dedicated to our mission of waking up the Lost Sheep of true Yisrael and being a guiding light to all others.
With much righteous success we have managed to lawfully homeschool our 12 year old son Wahaya and our 7 year old daughter Yahkala for the last 3 years now. Raising them under the Father's commands of #Life. We have been blessed to do all of this while living in our 31 foot RV / Ministry vehicle full-time.
Although things are not always easy and challenges are apart enduring to the end. Through it all we have grown stronger, more discipline, resilient, closer as a righteous family, and have obtained the kind of faith that is only gained by experiencing the devine protection, favor, knowledge, peace, and joy of the Creator's unfailing hand all the way!
As the scriptures says; you know a good tree by its fruits of the spirit and not by the vain fruits of materialism.
(Matthew 7:17)
Though we may lack worldly wealth or "popular status" we are rich in Faith, Love, Wisdom, Knowledge, Peace, and Joy.
We walk in the Father's true laws of life, Commandments, Holy days and last but not at all least...; the Command of Christ Luke 14:33-35 🔑 as prescribed for all those who would call themselves a follower, believer, or a disciple of the Messiah.
All praises and glory to Father and his Son! Also a big thanks to the truly faithful ones like yourself. 🙌
As a reminder we do not receive a weekly or biweekly Corporate / Government or Tithes check to do this.
We rely on biblical street preachings, food fundraisers, and truly faithful donors that help bless and support our basic NEEDS and the NEEDS of the Ministry.
As Bible students and teachers we should be well aware as commandment keepers;
Faith is the official💰currency💰 of the Father. (Hebrews 11:6), (Genesis 12:1-4), (Luke 14:33-35)
Material WANTS / WORRIES and most technological conveniences are of the Gentiles. (Matthew 6:30-32)
(Worldly Minded).
75% of all our proceeds go to basic NEEDS. As the scripture says; it is commanded if we preach the gospel we should also get our living from the Gospel. (1 Corinthians 9:14)
NEW UPDATE:📝📢
We have newly formed and established Kingdom Bound Nomads, SSM as a
🔑 Private Ministry / Tribe 🔑and not a 🚫public 501c3🚫 Church or Non-profit
(Big Difference!)
As of April 2019 we lawfully established and are now recognized as a 🔑private🔑 non-profit Ministry / Tribe who is fully tax-exempt and able to receive donations of ANY kind that are tax deductible if the donor would like to receive a deduction.
Please, we encourage you to continue to follow our page. We encourage you to #like, #share, #support
Or
#donate a one time donation or a monthly donation of just $1, $5, or $10 monthly. Whatever the Father places on your heart!!! We appreciate your love and support!!!
Donate option 1. PayPal
www.paypal.me/kingdomboundnomads
Donate option 2. CashApp
$kingdomboundnomads
Also, if you have any questions on
1. Alternative / Off-Grid living
2. How to start your own Private Ministry
3. Lawfully reclaiming your Nationality
3. Homeschooling
4. Higher Spiritual Development
5. Marriage Counseling
6. Our scriptural understanding
7. The Creator's True Calendar
8. Plant Based dishes / Vegan recipes
Any questions in general. Please, feel free to reach out family!
Thanks again for your support from our family to yours!
Living and Walking as Christ, this is the scriptural based command and walk we call "The Blameless Application of Christ Consciousness".
Tharakazayah and Family, aka
Kingdom Bound Nomads, SSM
All praises to the Heavenly Father and his only begotten Son!
Donate option One. PayPal.
www.paypal.me/kingdomboundnoma
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