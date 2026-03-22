Iran Strikes Israel’s Haifa Oil Refinery – Massive Explosion After Retaliation Attack

Prof Jiang Reports
In a dramatic escalation of Middle East tensions, Iran strikes Israel’s Haifa oil refinery, causing a massive explosion in one of the country’s most critical energy facilities. This retaliatory missile attack highlights the growing volatility in the region and raises urgent questions about global energy security. The Haifa refinery, a key hub for Israel’s oil supply, now faces significant operational disruptions, sending shockwaves across international markets.
The strike is not just a military maneuver—it signals vulnerability in energy infrastructure and underscores the deep connection between geopolitical conflicts, oil markets, and global currency systems. Analysts warn that such attacks could destabilize energy prices, increase risk premiums, and accelerate shifts in how countries trade oil, potentially affecting the dominance of the U.S. dollar in global markets.
In this video, we break down the full impact of the Iran Haifa refinery attack, examining the immediate consequences for Israel, the ripple effects on global energy markets, and the broader geopolitical implications. From rising oil prices to shifts in currency and trade dynamics, we explore how this attack could reshape the balance of power in the Middle East and beyond. Stay informed on this unfolding crisis and understand why the Haifa strike is more than just a regional conflict—it’s a signal of potential systemic change in energy and finance worldwide.
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