Spiritual Fragments & Reincarnation Process (Chapter 5)
GTSK
Published 17 hours ago |
Spirits and Spiritual Fragments suffer similar spiritual situations in their journey seeking harmony.

The process of reincarnation is an opportunity to comprehend our Spiritual situations and achieve perfect harmony between our attributes of creation, Love, Intelligence, and Freedom.


Fragmentos Espirituales y el Proceso de la Reencarnación

Espíritus y Fragmentos Espirituales sufren situaciones espirituales similares en su camino en busca de la armonía.

El proceso de reencarnación es una oportunidad para comprender nuestras situaciones Espirituales y lograr una perfecta armonía entre nuestros atributos de Creación, Amor, Inteligencia y Libertad.


