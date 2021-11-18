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WILL YOU SURVIVE COVID ?
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57 views • November 18, 2021
WILL YOU SURVIVE ?
A COVID - BIOLOGICAL - CHEMICAL - FIRE - SMOKE EMERGENCY or CATASTROPHE
We have the products that will protect you where-ever you may be.
At Home - At Work - While Traveling
CARBON MONOXIDE
The reality is this read these details – Toxic Smoke Kills - Just Like it says on a Pack of Cigarettes
12,000 PPM - Death within 1 – 3 minutes – Realize that it is only 1.2% concentration at this level
1600 PPM - Nausea within 20 minutes, death within 1 hour
800 PPM - Nausea and convulsions – death within 2 hours
400 PPM - Frontal headaches 1-2 hours life threatening within 3 hours
50 PPM - Maximum level for continuous exposure in an 8 hour workday according to US Federal Law
10–35 PPM - Marginal Small children, elderly, and those suffering respiratory or heart problems
9 PPM - The concentration often found on busy city streets
1 – 9 PPM - Any increase of CO from outside warrants further investigation but may not be an immediate health risk
Carbon monoxide (CO) is the major toxin responsible for most fire-related fatalities.
It's often called "the silent killer" because it's odorless, colorless, and incredibly deadly.
CO is present in virtually all fires, and is lethal in concentrations as low as 0.5% (500 PPM)
and incapacitating in even lower concentrations.
We are an international manufacturer of Affordable Fire Rescue & Safety Equipment
with offices located in St. Louis, Missouri USA and Guangzhou, China
specializing in Fire Rescue & Safety Equipment, such as; Fire Escape Smoke Hoods, Fire Blankets, Gas Masks,
CHEM-BIO, Gas Fire Escape Smoke Hoods, CBRN, SCBA's, Fire Escape Ropes, Escape Ladders, Fireman's Suits.
Providing solutions for Governments, Military, Fire, First Responders, Rescue Authorities
and PPE Personal Protective Equipment for Individuals WORLD WIDE.
We supply the NBA in USA / The US Air Force / Australian Air Force / The Philippine Navy /
The CIA ( Central Intelligence Agency ) Exxon-Mobile / Shell Oil / NASA / The United Nations
/ Nestle / FEDEX / Dow Chemical / Samsung Electronics / NVIDIA, Heineken and 1000's of others World Wide.
WARRANTY
All product has a 5 or 6 year Shelf Life from the Date of Manufacture ( Depending on the Model Chosen ). We do not Offer Longer periods of time
Quite Simply as our Product sells for less than Half that of our Major Competitors.
We wish to provide the Freshest Inventory to Guarantee Your Protection & Safety
whether attempting escape or awaiting rescue.
FREE ONE TIME REPLACEMENT ( Excluding ANY & ALL applicable Taxes or Duties)
Should you use it in an actual Documented Case where Fire / Smoke are or / were present
where-upon these units were used to facilitate escape or while awaiting rescue during the 5 or 6 year shelf life ( depending on the model chosen )
in accordance with the established applicable usage guidelines.
Product should be returned to Distributor or Ourselves along with a Official Report from Law Enforcement
/ Fire / Civil Defense / Military Authorities along with Photos of all units used
in order to verify its usage in an actual situation where Smoke and / or Fire were present.
We will replace them Once FREE During the 5 or 6 Year Shelf Life ( depending on the model chosen ) under these terms noted above.
We look forward to becoming Partners in Saving Lives
Robert Coleman, CEO
C Y Holding Company Ltd
Guangzhou, PRC China
86-13538895080 International Direct Mobile Number
86-20-84687271 Fax
C Y Holding Company Ltd
St. Louis, Missouri USA
1-888-892-1828 Toll Free
1-636-244-1791 Fax
SKYPE ID: aussieinchina22
www.ase-safety.com
Email: [email protected] / [email protected]
A COVID - BIOLOGICAL - CHEMICAL - FIRE - SMOKE EMERGENCY or CATASTROPHE
We have the products that will protect you where-ever you may be.
At Home - At Work - While Traveling
CARBON MONOXIDE
The reality is this read these details – Toxic Smoke Kills - Just Like it says on a Pack of Cigarettes
12,000 PPM - Death within 1 – 3 minutes – Realize that it is only 1.2% concentration at this level
1600 PPM - Nausea within 20 minutes, death within 1 hour
800 PPM - Nausea and convulsions – death within 2 hours
400 PPM - Frontal headaches 1-2 hours life threatening within 3 hours
50 PPM - Maximum level for continuous exposure in an 8 hour workday according to US Federal Law
10–35 PPM - Marginal Small children, elderly, and those suffering respiratory or heart problems
9 PPM - The concentration often found on busy city streets
1 – 9 PPM - Any increase of CO from outside warrants further investigation but may not be an immediate health risk
Carbon monoxide (CO) is the major toxin responsible for most fire-related fatalities.
It's often called "the silent killer" because it's odorless, colorless, and incredibly deadly.
CO is present in virtually all fires, and is lethal in concentrations as low as 0.5% (500 PPM)
and incapacitating in even lower concentrations.
We are an international manufacturer of Affordable Fire Rescue & Safety Equipment
with offices located in St. Louis, Missouri USA and Guangzhou, China
specializing in Fire Rescue & Safety Equipment, such as; Fire Escape Smoke Hoods, Fire Blankets, Gas Masks,
CHEM-BIO, Gas Fire Escape Smoke Hoods, CBRN, SCBA's, Fire Escape Ropes, Escape Ladders, Fireman's Suits.
Providing solutions for Governments, Military, Fire, First Responders, Rescue Authorities
and PPE Personal Protective Equipment for Individuals WORLD WIDE.
We supply the NBA in USA / The US Air Force / Australian Air Force / The Philippine Navy /
The CIA ( Central Intelligence Agency ) Exxon-Mobile / Shell Oil / NASA / The United Nations
/ Nestle / FEDEX / Dow Chemical / Samsung Electronics / NVIDIA, Heineken and 1000's of others World Wide.
WARRANTY
All product has a 5 or 6 year Shelf Life from the Date of Manufacture ( Depending on the Model Chosen ). We do not Offer Longer periods of time
Quite Simply as our Product sells for less than Half that of our Major Competitors.
We wish to provide the Freshest Inventory to Guarantee Your Protection & Safety
whether attempting escape or awaiting rescue.
FREE ONE TIME REPLACEMENT ( Excluding ANY & ALL applicable Taxes or Duties)
Should you use it in an actual Documented Case where Fire / Smoke are or / were present
where-upon these units were used to facilitate escape or while awaiting rescue during the 5 or 6 year shelf life ( depending on the model chosen )
in accordance with the established applicable usage guidelines.
Product should be returned to Distributor or Ourselves along with a Official Report from Law Enforcement
/ Fire / Civil Defense / Military Authorities along with Photos of all units used
in order to verify its usage in an actual situation where Smoke and / or Fire were present.
We will replace them Once FREE During the 5 or 6 Year Shelf Life ( depending on the model chosen ) under these terms noted above.
We look forward to becoming Partners in Saving Lives
Robert Coleman, CEO
C Y Holding Company Ltd
Guangzhou, PRC China
86-13538895080 International Direct Mobile Number
86-20-84687271 Fax
C Y Holding Company Ltd
St. Louis, Missouri USA
1-888-892-1828 Toll Free
1-636-244-1791 Fax
SKYPE ID: aussieinchina22
www.ase-safety.com
Email: [email protected] / [email protected]
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