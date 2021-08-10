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CDC Not Following Science-Dr.Dan Brock MD to School Board-Mt Vernon
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30 views • August 10, 2021
Dr.Dan Brock MD explains to the Mt. Vernon school board how CDC does not follow known science on respiratory pathogens. He also explains that a respiratory infection in the summer is very rare. Also, he explains how this vaccine does NOT work, and will NEVER work because corona viruses are always around us, including in animals. He offers his expert testimony in support of the school board voting against the CDC's guidelines.
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