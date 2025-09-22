France Declares Recognition of Palestinian Statehood

President Emmanuel Macron:

We are meeting today because the time has come to release 48 hostages held by Hamas and to stop the war in the Gaza Strip.

We can no longer wait to recognize the Palestinian state. The promise to establish an Arab state in Palestine has not yet been fulfilled.

We bear collective responsibility for our failure so far to build a just and comprehensive peace in the Middle East.

The brutality of Hamas and those who cooperated with it on October 7, 2023, stunned Israel and the world. We express our sympathy with the Israelis and demand the unconditional release of the hostages held by Hamas. There is no room for weakness in front of terrorists, and holding on to human values is a condition for salvation.

Israel continues its operations in Gaza with the declared goal of destroying Hamas, but the lives of thousands of Gazans are still being destroyed.

There is no justification for what is happening in Gaza and the war must end to save lives.

Recognizing the other part, their legitimacy, and humanity is the solution to stop the destruction. We have a duty to chart the path to peace in the Middle East.