The Milgram Experiment and 666

What lesson can we learn and apply from the Milgram Experiment to help us avoid the Mark of the Beast?



The Milgram experiment was tan experiment to see if people would blindly follow an authority figure when being told to do something immoral. Most, if not all of them, DID end up blindly following the "authority figure in the experiment into (what they thought) was killing someone. In other words the authority figure told them to kill someone and the people did. The participant did not know that the person they thought they were killing was an actor and nobody was actually hurt.



The implications of the results of this experiment show how it's only a matter of time before people just blindly obey the authority figures take the Mark of the Beast and support the killing of the real Christians in the world who refuse it.