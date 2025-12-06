BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
❗️BATTLE FOR GULIAIPOLE - Russian FAB strikes
❗️BATTLE FOR GULIAIPOLE❗️

Routine FAB strikes by the boys in Guliaipole by the forces of the 11th Guards Army of the Air Force and Air Defense of the "Vostok" troop group. Fire impact on the Armed Forces of the Ukraine in this area does not stop for a single hour.

Gradually, the enemy's defense is "softening," along with the careless boys who decided not to leave their positions.

politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
