SOULED OUT - S 8: Ep 6

My fellow Americans, how are you?We hope all is well lately and wish that you are currently happy and healthy. There's has been a crazy amount of drama, tagedy, and madness in my world as of late -- so give me some good news about your world please!Today's show is FULLY LOADED! I promise that this is one you will not want to miss. There's actually a lot of positive stuff happening worldwide right now -- and folks need to get hip to it right away. Yes, indeed we cover some EPIC global news that is quietly unfolding outside of the mainstream discussions that will change the face of humanity for generations to come.No joke. Get psyched!Also diving a bit into the Oncomir Variant -- I mean Moronic Variant -- wait, I mean OMICRON VARIANT.So confusing. Hard to keep up.The Gislaine Maxwell trial, mass CEO (and the like) resignations, the significance of today's date (December 7th), Wisconsin politics, D.U.M.B.s and the Satanic NWO agenda being exposed. And many other topics as well.The fun just never ends!Enjoy the Show!S O U L E D O U T M E D I A T E L E V I S I O N (SOMTV)When you directly support SOMTV / Souled Out Media -- you are contributing to the Pro-Freedom Movement, supporting Free Speech and Open Discussion, supporting Health Freedom, supporting the Truth Movement, and strongly fighting back against Big Tech Censorship!DONATE (various methods)THANK YOU ALL FOR YOUR LOVE AND SUPPORT!