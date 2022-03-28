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Biden's March Madness EP29
TNP (The New Prisoners)
TNP (The New Prisoners)
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On this episode thenewprisonernumbersix and John Henry review the craziest stories from the past week. Let us know which story you think is the champion of Biden's March Madness in the comments.
A copy of each week's Monologue and Source List are available on our Minds page and Substack. Check out our video content on Bitchute, Odysee, Rumble, and Brighteon. For audio versions you can find us on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, and many others. Make sure to Like and Subscribe wherever you find us and join the conversation by leaving your Comments wherever you can. You can follow The New Prisoners and thenewprisonernumbersix on Instagram and thenewprisonernumbersix on Gab or @newprisoner6 on Twitter.
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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