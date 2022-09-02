FULL SHOW: Senile Joe Biden Set For ‘Soul Of The Nation’ Speech; Expected To Be Most Divisive Speech In American History

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There has never been a time in American history when every representative of a major party or The White House has so boldly and aggressively lied to the American people. Owen Shroyer plays the video clips of the Democrats saying one thing, then shows the facts about how the do the exact opposite. Now as Democrat Party progressive ideology is finally coming to fruition, we see energy shortages and complete infrastructure failures like the water outage in Mississippi. Mike Adams has done new research on the vaccines and discovered something about the needle itself that people may be concerned about.