Kerry talks about the 2020 election and how our congress voted against taking 10 days to verify the fraud and that the Politicians who did nothing are all Traitors - they will be dealt with later
35 views
•
Published a day ago
•
Makes sense to me actually
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos