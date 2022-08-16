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FBI are pure evil pedophile's and they need to be dismantled.
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261 views • August 16, 2022

FBI Marks Parents as Terrorist Designation! (FBI Watch List): https://www.bitchute.com/video/84uvTFkq3SRX/

Whistleblowers: FBI probed parents under counterterrorism ‘threat tag’ for protesting school boards:
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2022/may/12/whistleblowers-fbi-probed-parents-under-counterter/

The FBI seems to think ‘vocal parents’ are the new ‘domestic terrorists’
https://www.rt.com/op-ed/540570-fbi-parents-domestic-terrorists/

Biden DOJ Uses FBI To Target Parents
https://www.judicialwatch.org/biden-fbi-parents/

FBI Whistleblower Claims DOJ Used Counterterrorism Tools against Parents in Response to School-Board Memo: https://www.nationalreview.com/news/fbi-whistleblower-claims-doj-used-counterterrorism-tools-against-parents-in-response-to-school-board-memo/

Politicians and parents speak out on Biden 'weaponizing' DOJ to target those who dissent with woke school boards over COVID restrictions and CRT curriculum:
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10062971/Republicans-rage-Biden-weaponizing-DOJ-label-parents-domestic-terrorists.html

What is PRISM?

PRISM is a tool used by the US National Security Agency (NSA) to collect private electronic data belonging to users of major internet services like Gmail, Facebook, Outlook, and others. It’s the latest evolution of the US government’s post-9/11 electronic surveillance efforts, which began under President Bush with the Patriot Act, and expanded to include the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) enacted in 2006 and 2007.

There’s a lot we still don’t know about how PRISM works, but the basic idea is that it allows the NSA to request data on specific people from major technology companies like Google, Yahoo, Facebook, Microsoft, Apple, and others

Why is PRISM a big deal?

Classified presentation slides detailing aspects of PRISM were leaked by a former NSA contractor. On June 6th, The Guardian and The Washington Post published reports based on the leaked slides, which state that the NSA has "direct access" to the servers of Google, Facebook, and others. In the days since the leak, the implicated companies have vehemently denied knowledge of and participation in PRISM, and have rejected allegations that the US government is able to directly tap into their users' data.

Source:
https://www.theverge.com/2013/7/17/4517480/nsa-spying-prism-surveillance-cheat-sheet

The FBI gas a long and unrelenting history of being corrupt. Just look back to the days of J. Edgar Hoover. In the modern era, nothing has changed except that it has gotten far worse. Look at Comey, McCabe, Strzok and lover Lisa Page. Check out the brilliantly written but damning I.G. Reports. See what they were willing to do in order to get Crooked Hillary Clinton elected (they failed), and got caught! They spied on my campaign, pushed the FAKE Dossier, and illegally used the FISA Court. The Inspector General said the FBI acted with “gross incompetence and negligence.” I was fully vindicated in the Russia, Russia, Russia SCAM, the “No Collusion” Mueller Investigation, Impeachment Hoax #1, Impeachment Hoax #2, and all else. NOW THEY RAID MY HOME, ban my lawyers and, without any witnesses allowed, break the lock that they asked us to install on the storage area that we showed them early on, which held papers that they could have had months ago for the asking, and without the ridiculous political grandstanding of a “break in” to a very storied, important, and high visibility place, just before the Midterm Elections. The whole World was watching as the FBI rummaged through the house, including the former First Lady’s closets (and clothing!), alone and unchecked. They even demanded that the security cameras be turned off (we refused), but there was no way of knowing if what they took was legitimate, or was there a “plant?” This was, after all, the FBI!

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newspoliticscorruptionfbigovernmentsteve bannon
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