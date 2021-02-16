Nullification Stops Gun Control

So what do you do when an anti-gun Congress and anti-gun President move into position to infringe on your right to bear arms? Easy, the exact same thing you do when an outside authority tries to force anything unconstitutional onto constituents: you nullify it.



This constitutional tactic is enjoying a surge in employment as counties and states battle to protect the rights of those they serve.



Some groups argue that it’ll cause anarchy or suggest that the Civil War somehow settled the matter. Yet, others are successfully using it across the country. We’ll look at nullification in this episode of Analysis Behind the News, where we provide the perspective you can use to restore American liberty and independence.