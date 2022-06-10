Pastor Doug exposes SkyWatchTV & Tom Horn's disinformation to hide the AntiChrist as nephilim hybrid

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (June 2022). Pastor Doug Riggs exposes the Illuminati NWO’s disinformation and cover-up agent Tom Horn & his deceptive agency SkyWatchTV. Tom Horn and SkyWatchTV is doing everything to cover-up their Satan Lucifer and “Twilight Saga vampire” ascended master fallen angel devils’ mating with their Illuminati NWO New Age Wicca witch Luciferian theosophy occult “alien contactee” “ascended master contactee” necromancy spirit guide channeling women to breed nephilim children. Tom Horn and SkyWatchTV are spreading the cover-up disinformation that the fallen angels did not breed with human women, but they just conducted genetic experiments to create nephilim giants. Tom Horn is spreading the lie that the creation of the nephilim was just a way to extend their own expression in the physical dimension and that the nephilim were not the fallen angels’ children. Tom Horn is covering up the fallen angels “fake aliens” hybrid breeding program and alien abduction of their New Age Wicca witch necromancy spirit guide channeling women. This is why Tom Horn and SkyWatchTV do not expose any of the actual women who bred with the fallen angels to give birth to the nephilim children and AntiChrist, even though Pastor Doug presented all these information to them, and told Tom Horn that it is ridiculous to spread all his disinformation without interviewing or speaking about the testimonies of the actual experiencers and witnesses.





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