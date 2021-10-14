Star Trek: The Cage Redpill #1

From “The Cage” (suppressed 1965 pilot episode of Star Trek TOS).

This might be the most important hour of predictive programming ever produced.

The networks accepted the series, yet rejected this episode and refused to air it for +20 years.

The guidance is remarkable.

Not only the story line — pay attention to dialog as well as solution re: matrix/enslavement problem.

It’s extraordinary.

The 5D love/light thing has its place, but isn’t always the answer.