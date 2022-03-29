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3/27/2022 Miles Guo: The CCP’s 70-year rule has completely devastated the beautiful mountains and rivers of China! Many international friends trust the New Federal State of China and have offered advice to control the pollution of water and soil in China. I am increasingly confident that we can resolve the environmental issues of China