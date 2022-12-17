How To Keep Your Home Warm During A Power Outage Car Battery

Please visit the authors Youtube Channel, I do not own this video and am sharing it for educational purposes, please visit and support The DIY HVAC Guy
Hey guys! Welcome back to the DIY HVAC Guy channel! In this video we show a clever way to get power to your gas furnace in the even of a power outage. PLEASE BE SAFE if you attempt to do this on your furnace. I will not be liable if you hurt yourself by being unsafe with gas and electricity. I hope you found this video helpful, if so, leave this video a like and consider subscribing to our channel!
⚠️ Disclaimer:
This video is for educational purposes. Any and all HVAC repair work is done at your own risk. The DIY HVAC Guy channel is not responsible for any possible damages or injuries caused by the use or misuse of the provided information.
00:00 Introduction
00:47 Proper function of furnace
01:38 Turning power off to furnace
02:58 Items used to power your furnace
04:20 Wiring the new temporary power setup
05:17 Furnace starting up on battery power
05:53 Warm air coming from vents
