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PHARMAGEDDON: THE CRONY CAPITALIST, CORPORATE GENOCIDE
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10 views • April 30, 2021
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Swine Flu Exposed in 2009 - trial run for Covaids, govts bought tons of vaccines and no one really died except from the vax: https://twitter.com/LUFCPATRIOT69/status/1386600741629014018
All Scientists Forced To Retire After Realizing The Science Is Now Settled: https://twitter.com/TheBabylonBee/status/1386772066561634310
Corona Investigative Legal Committee:
https://truthcomestolight.com/corona-investigative-committee-international-legal-offensive-part-1-in-conversation-with-lawyers-from-germany-italy-great-britain-united-states-canada-austria-argentina-uruguay-chile/
Texas will never mandate injection. Recognizes natural immunity. No C19 passports EVER and status kept confidential, protected, and secure: https://twitter.com/cov19treatments/status/1386504516950847488/photo/1
Canada: Home of the CanUCKS - WhatsHerFace: https://youtu.be/U2VVnPUoyT4
Image used twice:https://twitter.com/LeighStewy/status/1387146359611006976
Identical footage from almost a year ago during a chemical leak being shown from India right now claiming it's the #CovidIndia outbreak. Still think we're not being conned?: https://twitter.com/tired1967/status/1386702659739176961
Erectile Dysfunction Risk 6 Times Higher in Men With COVID: https://www.webmd.com/lung/news/20210407/erectile-dysfunction-risk-6-times-higher-in-men-wi
th-covid
Why are we still listening to Kill Gates song: https://youtu.be/1FsLLFfZdRo?t=134
Mask mandate goes into effect for kids ages 2 to 4 in Michigan: https://www.wzzm13.com/article/news/health/coronavirus/mask-mandate-goes-into-effect-for-kids-ages-2-to-4-in-michigan
“I want to put an end to all the rumors. I want to show people that there is no danger in getting vaccinated. On the contrary, it will protect us."
https://twitter.com/garethicke/status/1386584185649913856?s=20
Federal Australian health minister Greg Hunt does interview with COVID-19 Great Reset book highlighted behind him: https://twitter.com/AdrianoMazzola/status/1386060599289860100
Fake News: Photoshopped picture of Himalayas used to show how Covaids has made air quality better: https://twitter.com/karma44921039/status/1386404635838083073
Every ‘leader’ in world all read same script about ‘building back better’: https://twitter.com/CarolineCoramUK/status/1386391762239823872
Huge protests in Italy: https://twitter.com/DamoPelham3/status/1386465474800623618
Strict limits have been placed on withdrawals per day in #WhatsHappeningInMyanmar Hundreds of people queuing up to withdraw money at ATMs (this is why crypto): https://twitter.com/asianhodl1/status/1381804608876539904
JPMorgan to offer wealthy clients access to bitcoin fund: https://www.msn.com/en-us/money/topstocks/jpmorgan-to-offer-wealthy-clients-access-to-bitcoin-fund-report/ar-BB1g4LOK
India vows to HANG officials for delaying Covid oxygen supplies : https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/14753835/india-death-penalty-delaying-covid-oxygen-supplies
IRS is probing the dark web to look for cryptocurrency and NFT tax evasion, says IRS commissioner: https://www.cnbc.com/2021/04/14/irs-is-probing-the-dark-web-to-look-for-cryptocurrency-nft-tax-evasion.html
Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Predictions: Where Will the ARRR Crypto Go After Sky-High Gains?: https://investorplace.com/2021/04/pirate-chain-arrr-price-predictions-where-will-the-arrr-crypto-go-after-sky-high-gains
Subscribe to TDV: https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe
Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire": https://dollarvigilante.com/book
Subscribe to the TCV Summit: https://tcvsummit.com
Uncle Vigilante: https://youtu.be/voSUQmu5Bps
As video platforms shut down be sure to follow us on these platforms:
Our Decentralized DollarVigilante.tv Channel: https://dollarvigilante.tv
LBRY Channel: https://lbry.tv/@DollarVigilante:b
Odysee Channel: https://odysee.com/@DollarVigilante:b
Bitchute Channel: https://bitchute.com/channel/DkNYbFJKDPpX
153 News Channel: https://153news.net/view_channel.php?user=The%20Dollar%20Vigilante
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Rumble Channel: https://rumble.com/user/DollarVigilante
Connect with us on social media:
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The Crypto Vigilante Twitter: https://twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto
Jeff Berwick on Twitter: https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff
FaceBook: https://facebook.com/DollarVigilante
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Swine Flu Exposed in 2009 - trial run for Covaids, govts bought tons of vaccines and no one really died except from the vax: https://twitter.com/LUFCPATRIOT69/status/1386600741629014018
All Scientists Forced To Retire After Realizing The Science Is Now Settled: https://twitter.com/TheBabylonBee/status/1386772066561634310
Corona Investigative Legal Committee:
https://truthcomestolight.com/corona-investigative-committee-international-legal-offensive-part-1-in-conversation-with-lawyers-from-germany-italy-great-britain-united-states-canada-austria-argentina-uruguay-chile/
Texas will never mandate injection. Recognizes natural immunity. No C19 passports EVER and status kept confidential, protected, and secure: https://twitter.com/cov19treatments/status/1386504516950847488/photo/1
Canada: Home of the CanUCKS - WhatsHerFace: https://youtu.be/U2VVnPUoyT4
Image used twice:https://twitter.com/LeighStewy/status/1387146359611006976
Identical footage from almost a year ago during a chemical leak being shown from India right now claiming it's the #CovidIndia outbreak. Still think we're not being conned?: https://twitter.com/tired1967/status/1386702659739176961
Erectile Dysfunction Risk 6 Times Higher in Men With COVID: https://www.webmd.com/lung/news/20210407/erectile-dysfunction-risk-6-times-higher-in-men-wi
th-covid
Why are we still listening to Kill Gates song: https://youtu.be/1FsLLFfZdRo?t=134
Mask mandate goes into effect for kids ages 2 to 4 in Michigan: https://www.wzzm13.com/article/news/health/coronavirus/mask-mandate-goes-into-effect-for-kids-ages-2-to-4-in-michigan
“I want to put an end to all the rumors. I want to show people that there is no danger in getting vaccinated. On the contrary, it will protect us."
https://twitter.com/garethicke/status/1386584185649913856?s=20
Federal Australian health minister Greg Hunt does interview with COVID-19 Great Reset book highlighted behind him: https://twitter.com/AdrianoMazzola/status/1386060599289860100
Fake News: Photoshopped picture of Himalayas used to show how Covaids has made air quality better: https://twitter.com/karma44921039/status/1386404635838083073
Every ‘leader’ in world all read same script about ‘building back better’: https://twitter.com/CarolineCoramUK/status/1386391762239823872
Huge protests in Italy: https://twitter.com/DamoPelham3/status/1386465474800623618
Strict limits have been placed on withdrawals per day in #WhatsHappeningInMyanmar Hundreds of people queuing up to withdraw money at ATMs (this is why crypto): https://twitter.com/asianhodl1/status/1381804608876539904
JPMorgan to offer wealthy clients access to bitcoin fund: https://www.msn.com/en-us/money/topstocks/jpmorgan-to-offer-wealthy-clients-access-to-bitcoin-fund-report/ar-BB1g4LOK
India vows to HANG officials for delaying Covid oxygen supplies : https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/14753835/india-death-penalty-delaying-covid-oxygen-supplies
IRS is probing the dark web to look for cryptocurrency and NFT tax evasion, says IRS commissioner: https://www.cnbc.com/2021/04/14/irs-is-probing-the-dark-web-to-look-for-cryptocurrency-nft-tax-evasion.html
Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Predictions: Where Will the ARRR Crypto Go After Sky-High Gains?: https://investorplace.com/2021/04/pirate-chain-arrr-price-predictions-where-will-the-arrr-crypto-go-after-sky-high-gains
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