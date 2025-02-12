Yah's Misfits 12-28-2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This week we dive into Genesis 33-35 and also take a deeper look in the name of YHWHs people. What is the origin of the word Jew, and when was it placed in the KJ Bible? Also, we talk about Esau, who Yahuah rejected, and was evil from his birth. Similarly, we talk about the defilement of Dinah by Shechem, plus the heavenly law which followed this. Lastly, we mention the death of Isaac and Leah.