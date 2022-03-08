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Freshwater Plastic Pollution and The Impact of Pollution on Our Freshwater Ecosystems with Sherri A. “Sam” Mason, Ph.D.
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286 views • March 08, 2022
Why does so much trash wind up in our waterways? Without proper action much farther upstream than preventing the last stages of littering, changes can be challenging to make.
How effective litter booms may be
How trash buildups can impact the bacterial microbiome
The levels of microplastics present in consumer products.
Sherri A. “Sam” Mason, Ph.D., the Director of Sustainability at Penn State Eerie Behrend, shares their work on sustainability and how trash makes its way into the water.
Litter has been a problem for much of our recent history, destroying ecosystems and causing irreparable damage in some cases. However, with the rise of plastics and other difficult-to-decompose materials, this issue is only exacerbated.
By looking in bodies of water for microplastics, the more significant issue, on the whole, is attempting to determine how these make their way from the store to the waterways. This is a problem for the consumer as well since microplastics that make their way back into us can be incredibly damaging.
Visit https://www.sherrimason.com to learn more.
This episode is sponsored by Relax Babe. To receive a 20% discount at checkout, use the code FINDINGGENIUS at checkout. Go to shoprelaxbabe.com to shop now!
Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
How effective litter booms may be
How trash buildups can impact the bacterial microbiome
The levels of microplastics present in consumer products.
Sherri A. “Sam” Mason, Ph.D., the Director of Sustainability at Penn State Eerie Behrend, shares their work on sustainability and how trash makes its way into the water.
Litter has been a problem for much of our recent history, destroying ecosystems and causing irreparable damage in some cases. However, with the rise of plastics and other difficult-to-decompose materials, this issue is only exacerbated.
By looking in bodies of water for microplastics, the more significant issue, on the whole, is attempting to determine how these make their way from the store to the waterways. This is a problem for the consumer as well since microplastics that make their way back into us can be incredibly damaging.
Visit https://www.sherrimason.com to learn more.
This episode is sponsored by Relax Babe. To receive a 20% discount at checkout, use the code FINDINGGENIUS at checkout. Go to shoprelaxbabe.com to shop now!
Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
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