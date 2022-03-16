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Fasting for recovery from post inoculation injury -Dr. Henry Ealy
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147 views • March 16, 2022
Fasting induces autophagy which is a powerful thing for ridding the body of unwanted material, in theory even spike protein, especially when coupled with key nutrients and enzymes to aid in breaking down and eliminating the junk. Dr Ealy shares how this works and the story of one mans incredible and quick recovery!
For more of this series see Vsecretscc.com
Thank you Jonathan Otto and Dr. Ealy for this great information.
Update: I just heard the other day that a couple biochemists found that Nrf2 activation (and possibly Nrf1 in addition too, I'd have to check) rid a subject of any noticeable markers of the injection as seen in a myriad of tests; these tests were done on the mother of one of the scientists, so they had a vested interest to find what they could! Fasting activates Nrf2 and sirtuins and probably Nrf1 as well, so this ties together nicely with what was shared in this video. Nutrigenomics like these modulate the expression of hundreds of genes. For example they boost Glutathione far more than NAC, by turning on the genes that encode for it and it's co-enzymes, plus turning on a myriad of other genes for more enzymes that our body needs to eliminate the oxidative stress and inflammation induced by toxins.
For more info on the best Nrf2, 1, and sirtuin activators that I know about drop me an email [email protected] They aren't a replacement for what Dr Ealy is sharing about fasting but as they activate many of the same genes it makes a lot of sense to me that they would be a helpful adjunct or longer term aid in the recovery process.
For more of this series see Vsecretscc.com
Thank you Jonathan Otto and Dr. Ealy for this great information.
Update: I just heard the other day that a couple biochemists found that Nrf2 activation (and possibly Nrf1 in addition too, I'd have to check) rid a subject of any noticeable markers of the injection as seen in a myriad of tests; these tests were done on the mother of one of the scientists, so they had a vested interest to find what they could! Fasting activates Nrf2 and sirtuins and probably Nrf1 as well, so this ties together nicely with what was shared in this video. Nutrigenomics like these modulate the expression of hundreds of genes. For example they boost Glutathione far more than NAC, by turning on the genes that encode for it and it's co-enzymes, plus turning on a myriad of other genes for more enzymes that our body needs to eliminate the oxidative stress and inflammation induced by toxins.
For more info on the best Nrf2, 1, and sirtuin activators that I know about drop me an email [email protected] They aren't a replacement for what Dr Ealy is sharing about fasting but as they activate many of the same genes it makes a lot of sense to me that they would be a helpful adjunct or longer term aid in the recovery process.
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