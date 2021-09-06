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Daily Prayer To Praise and Thank God For His Goodness | Pray This Everyday
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2 views • September 06, 2021
Daily Prayer To Praise and Thank God For His Goodness | Pray This Everyday
https://linktr.ee/dailyeffectiveprayer
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Daily Prayer To Praise and Thank God For His Goodness | Pray This Everyday
This is simply a video I’ve put together where I would like to pray for anyone within the sound of my voice.
You can adjust the speed of the video in the playback settings.
All I ask you to do is to agree with me as I pray and we seek our Heavenly Father.
Please continue to meditate on this prayer for yourself.
Speak it daily or listen to this video over and over again and allow the Word of God concerning this daily prayer to reach deep into your spirit.
Prayer changes everything.
God bless you!
- Daniel (Channel Creator)
© Copyright DailyEffectivePrayer.com
#startyourdaywithgod #prayer #dailyprayer #christianprayerformorning #morningprayer #christianmotivation #jesuschrist #christianmeditation
https://linktr.ee/dailyeffectiveprayer
Be sure to SUBSCRIBE to catch all the latest prayers uploaded to the channel! 🙏
SOCIAL
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/dailyeffectivep
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/dailyeffectiveprayer
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/dailyeffectiveprayer/
WEBSITE: http://bit.ly/dailyeffectiveprayeryt
Daily Prayer To Praise and Thank God For His Goodness | Pray This Everyday
This is simply a video I’ve put together where I would like to pray for anyone within the sound of my voice.
You can adjust the speed of the video in the playback settings.
All I ask you to do is to agree with me as I pray and we seek our Heavenly Father.
Please continue to meditate on this prayer for yourself.
Speak it daily or listen to this video over and over again and allow the Word of God concerning this daily prayer to reach deep into your spirit.
Prayer changes everything.
God bless you!
- Daniel (Channel Creator)
© Copyright DailyEffectivePrayer.com
#startyourdaywithgod #prayer #dailyprayer #christianprayerformorning #morningprayer #christianmotivation #jesuschrist #christianmeditation
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