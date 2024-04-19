Redpill: Is This ‘War’ Being Staged?

Movie Subplot Twist: [Un]Wag The Dog
* Events in the Middle East may be scripted.
* We’re being played.
* Everyone is telegraphing their moves back and forth — as if they want their ‘attacks’ and ‘counter-attacks’ defeated.
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 19 April 2024
https://rumble.com/v4qd4ni-war-or-was-this-scripted-ep.-2233-04192024.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.