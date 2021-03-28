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George Mason: The Prophet of America - Episode 36 - The Smiths Of Liberty
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60 views • March 28, 2021
In this episode of Founders and Framers we look at the often overlooked George Mason: Farmer, Lawyer, Abolitionist, Antifederal Spokesman and Prophet of America. More striking was the fact that his whole life and principles were energized by his faith in Jesus Christ.
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