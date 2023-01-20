https://www.reagan.com/ronald-reagan-the-11th-commandment
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/senate/rand-paul-republicans-omnibus-bill
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/mike-rogers-lunges-matt-gaetz-house-speaker-voting-members-forced-intervene-video
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/03/democrats-running-committed-leftists-republicans-several-states-years/
When people like (R) Mike Rogers are in control of the Republican party, YOU HAVE AN OBLIGATION TO NOT REMAIN SILENT!!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.