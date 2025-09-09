The Outliers EP 24 | Amanda Grace Is BACK With BOLD Message For the Conservative Movement!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
God is not messing around in this hour- it is time for the body of Christ to arise with holiness and BOLDLY proclaim truth! Amanda Grace is pulling no punches when it comes to calling out the wolves from the sheep, righteousness from darkness, and the devil masquerading as an angel of light in our midst. Amanda gave a prophetic word last month that was spot on about voices in the conservative movement who are in it for themselves instead of advancing the kingdom of God, saying "a Saul moment is coming" where what has been given to these voices will be taken away and given to another, like David. Join us LIVE where we will ask Amanda about this word and much MORE! Read More and Connect with Amanda: https://www.resistancechicks.com/the-outliers-amanda-grace-is-back/
