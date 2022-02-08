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HOW DOES A CELL PHONE TOWER AFFECT A PFIZER COVID-JAB VIAL?
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266 views • February 08, 2022
Ricardo Delgado, of La Quinta Columna on Orwell.city. Shows another slide presentation. A researcher in New Zealand took a vial of Pfizer's jab and placed it near a 4G/5G cell 'phone tower. You will see what he saw when he then looked at it under the microscope. None of what you will see is listed in the ingredients for any Pfizer covid jab around the world.
Source: Orwell City - https://www.orwell.city/2022/02/micortech.html
Source: Orwell City - https://www.orwell.city/2022/02/micortech.html
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