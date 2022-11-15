Create New Account
The Next Step After Stolen Elections is Persecution
History shows that when a country has its elections overthrown by a political party, persecution follows.  This has already happened to Steve Bannon, Rudy Giuliani, Alex Jones, Roger Stone, Jan 6th protesters, and President Trump. It will now get worse after the stolen midterms.


