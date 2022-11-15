The Next Step After Stolen Elections is Persecution

History shows that when a country has its elections overthrown by a political party, persecution follows. This has already happened to Steve Bannon, Rudy Giuliani, Alex Jones, Roger Stone, Jan 6th protesters, and President Trump. It will now get worse after the stolen midterms.





DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.





