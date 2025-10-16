© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
To-Go Bag Preparation!
The purpose of a to-go bag, is to prepare items, in the bag. In the event of an emergency situation, you could then quickly grab the bag, and go to safety. Instead of having to spend time running all over the place, trying to prepare survival items.
At the very least, you should have a normal backpack, filled with canned foods, and a can opener.
I might upload a part two. I have some stuff that I want to add.
00:00Intro
00:05What is a to-go bag?
00:15Why prepare a to-go bag?
00:45What bag is a good to-go bag?
01:54What is a hydration bladder?
02:09What items to pack?
07:16List of items
07:27Where to get the items?
07:53Where to put the to-go bag?
08:09End