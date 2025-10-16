BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
To-Go Bag Preparation!
ChristianDeo
ChristianDeo
0 follower
0
78 views • 23 hours ago

To-Go Bag Preparation! 


The purpose of a to-go bag, is to prepare items, in the bag. In the event of an emergency situation, you could then quickly grab the bag, and go to safety. Instead of having to spend time running all over the place, trying to prepare survival items.


At the very least, you should have a normal backpack, filled with canned foods, and a can opener. 


I might upload a part two. I have some stuff that I want to add. 


#God #Jesus #TheHolySpirit #TheHolyTrinity #prepare #preparedness #preparation #earthquake #tsunami #prophecy #caribbean #trinidadandtobago #officialchristiandeo

Keywords
godjesusearthquaketsunamicaribbeanpreparetheholyspirit
Chapters

00:00Intro

00:05What is a to-go bag?

00:15Why prepare a to-go bag?

00:45What bag is a good to-go bag?

01:54What is a hydration bladder?

02:09What items to pack?

07:16List of items

07:27Where to get the items?

07:53Where to put the to-go bag?

08:09End

