To-Go Bag Preparation!





The purpose of a to-go bag, is to prepare items, in the bag. In the event of an emergency situation, you could then quickly grab the bag, and go to safety. Instead of having to spend time running all over the place, trying to prepare survival items.





At the very least, you should have a normal backpack, filled with canned foods, and a can opener.





I might upload a part two. I have some stuff that I want to add.





