Fehu Rune Meaning (Elder Futhark Runes) - Ancient Runes Revealed - Wealth Rune Symbol Meaning

In this video, I share the meaning behind the following rune: Fehu (Wealth) – fay-who – literally means “cattle” and represents wealth, money, food, sustenance, luck, personal power, circulation of power, financial strength, prosperity, new beginnings, initial conditions; social success, foresight; delegating your energy to another, power transference or projection; promotion of personal and social evolution, changing circumstance of importance, increase in personal monetary wealth; governs the beginner’s mind and presence as a tool for consciously creating a fresh start; the rune of luck; the conscious use of money for right ends.



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Runes are said to be an ancient script and the first systems of writing, developed and used by the Norse and other Germanic peoples, between 500 B.C. and 200 A.D. The runes functioned as letters, but they were much more than just letters in the sense in which we today understand the term. Each rune was an ideographic or pictographic symbol of some cosmological principle or power, and to write a rune was to invoke and direct the force for which it stood.



They have long been known for bringing the energies of nature into form through their shapes, and typically follow a 24-shape “alphabet” series, most popular being the Futhark. They are said to be connected to your higher self and innate wisdom, making them a great tool to further connect with and hone your intuition.



To Use: Runes can be used by pulling one single rune, or several at a time from the pouch, most often 3, 5 or 9. I often pull 3 runes and see what insights they offer up upon reflection. Some people will dump that all out at once and read the ones that are face up. Really, they are for you to play with and enjoy and develop a greater sense of self trust. If you find one you would like to focus on, you can draw the symbol on a piece of paper or anywhere you feel called to and keep it as a visual reminder throughout your day or focus time. Some people feel called to get a permanent or henna tattoo of the rune symbol to draw more of its energy toward them...really the choices are endless so have fun!