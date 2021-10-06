China Gonna Launch War Against Taiwan at Some Point

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10/4/2021 Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu said in an ABC program that China’s internal situation is getting more serious than before. In order to divert domestic attention, China might launch a war against Taiwan, and recently Chinese military activities around Taiwan are very frequent.